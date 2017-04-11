Toshiba reveals unaudited earnings

Is the firm in trouble?

Toshiba has made the decision to file its delayed financial results, the firm has also warned of its survival risk.

Toshiba made a total loss of $4.8bn, for April to December, this is according to the AFP agency.

The firm said in a statement which was seen by AFP: “There are events and circumstances that may bring about significant questions about the idea of [carrying on] as a going concern,”

The newly released results have not been approved by the firm’s auditors.

Toshiba is expected to hold a news conference later.

The company has been facing problems recently due to problems at its recently-bankrupt US nuclear plant.

