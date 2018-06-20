Top US law firm to open London office

Boost for the capital

Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that the firm will open an office in London to provide US access and support to UK-based technology and life sciences companies, extending the firm’s practice into one of the world’s top technology markets.

The firm’s London office is scheduled to open on August 1, and it will be located at 41 Old Street, in the heart of London’s technology community. The office will be led by Daniel Glazer, a WSGR partner who heads the firm’s US expansion practice, and who has represented UK-based companies as US counsel for nearly 20 years.

WSGR plans to continue supporting UK-based start-ups and scale-ups through all stages of their life cycle in the US—from US launch, expansion, and fundraising to US partnerships, M&As, and IPOs. WSGR also will continue connecting UK-based companies and investors to its transatlantic network of capital providers, corporates, and advisors—leveraging the firm’s experience in adding value to emerging companies and fostering the growth of tech ecosystems.

“Our firm has maintained its established position in the US as the leading law firm provider to innovative enterprises, dating back to Silicon Valley’s formative years, because of our sustained success in helping emerging companies advance through the business life cycle,” said Doug Clark, the firm’s managing partner. “By opening an office in London, we are extending the many resources we offer to UK-based technology and life sciences companies to help them launch and scale their US operations, raise US capital, and complete cross-border transactions. This is a key milestone for the firm and we are very enthusiastic about the opportunities it will present to our clients and colleagues in London.”

WSGR is opening its London office at a time when investment in London technology companies has reached record levels. According to data compiled for London & Partners by PitchBook, venture capital investment into London’s technology sector totaled more than $3.3 billion in 2017, nearly twice the 2016 total and up from roughly $100 million in 2010.