Top reasons that make human beings happy

Money or kindness?

New research by Skoda reveals the nation’s views on what leads to a rich and happy life; comparing the views and experiences of young adults (18 – 30s) to an older generation (over 60s).

The research shows, when it comes to looking at the things in life that we most value, opinions of millennials and baby boomers are similar - with both stating family (78 per cent / 81 per cent), good health (49 per cent / 74 per cent) and friends (45 per cent / 48 per cent) among the main necessities needed to lead a rich and fulfilling life.

However, when it comes to regrets and worries, opinions differ. Money worries top the troubles of younger people – with two fifths (42 per cent) saying their biggest regret is not saving enough, followed by worrying too much about their appearance (25 per cent). In contrast, the over 60’s most regret not having travelled enough (26 per cent), followed by not spending enough time with loved ones (16 per cent).

“We set out to uncover the importance and value of wealth across different generations. Interestingly, we found that the perception of value isn’t universal; money is more of an influencing factor for millennials, while baby boomers place greater value on life experiences”, said Kirsten Stagg, Head of Marketing for Skoda UK.

“What is also apparent is that as we get older, rarely do we look back and think ‘I wish I’d spent more money’ on something - it’s spending time with the people we love that fulfils us”, Stagg continued.

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of young people say money is what makes them happiest in life, compared to just 9 per cent of those aged 60 and over.

When it comes to what the baby boomers say make them happy, it’s having family (65 per cent), love (36 per cent) and travelling (31 per cent).

Both generations wish they spent more time with their loved ones. The majority of young people wish they spent more time with their mums (33 per cent) and friends (30 per cent), while the majority of the elderly wish they spent it with their children (32 per cent) and dads (29 per cent).

The research from Skoda coincides with the brand’s launch of its Alternative Rich List, which celebrates people who are rich in ways other than monetary wealth.

What people most regret in life Mean Younger Elderly Not saving enough money 31 per cent 42 per cent 21 per cent Not travelling enough 25 per cent 25 per cent 26 per cent Not leading a healthy life style 18 per cent 22 per cent 15 per cent Worrying too much about my weight / appearance 17 per cent 25 per cent 10 per cent I don’t have any regrets in life 16 per cent 7 per cent 24 per cent Not spending enough time with my loved ones 14 per cent 13 per cent 16 per cent Not pursing my goals 12 per cent 17 per cent 7 per cent Not winning the lottery 12 per cent 12 per cent 12 per cent Never learning a foreign language 11 per cent 7 per cent 14 per cent Not finishing my education 10 per cent 13 per cent 8 per cent Staying in a job I hated 10 per cent 11 per cent 10 per cent Staying in an unhappy relationship 10 per cent 10 per cent 10 per cent Not being true to myself 10 per cent 10 per cent 9 per cent Not going to uni 7 per cent 6 per cent 8 per cent Not having children 4 per cent 3 per cent 5 per cent Going to uni 2 per cent 4 per cent 1 per cent Having children 1 per cent 1 per cent 1 per cent Not getting plastic surgery 1 per cent 2 per cent 1 per cent Getting plastic surgery 1 per cent 2 per cent 1 per cent