Sales directors are the biggest culprits for speeding with nearly a fifth (19 per cent) having picked up a speeding conviction in the last five years, more than three times the national average ( six per cent) of all occupations.

Research from Gocompare.com Car Insurance found that sales directors are joined by other high level executive professionals including operational directors (18.2 per cent), managing directors (17.1 per cent) and chief executives (15.6 per cent) in the top 10.

Top 10 professions to receive speeding convictions

1 Sales Director 18.8% 2 Operations Director 18.2% 3 Oil Rig Crew 17.9% 4 Company Chairman 17.8% 5 Surgeon 17.7% 6 Managing Director 17.1% 7 Surveyor - Chartered 15.7% 8 Chief Executive 15.6% 9 Chartered Surveyor 15.4% 10 Commissioning Engineer 15.3%

Other occupations exceeding the speed limit, at a higher proportion than average, include police officers (7.2 per cent), journalists (8.4 per cent) and ministers of religion (nine per cent).

Alternatively, the occupations among the least likely to receive speeding convictions are packers (1.9 per cent), car wash attendants (2.4 per cent) and playgroup assistants (2.6 per cent).

On the study, Dr Craig Knight, Honorary Research Fellow at the University of Exeter and director of Haddleton Knight, specialises in Psychology of working environments commented: “Almost all professions with the highest proportion of speeding penalties are roles that involve longer journeys where speed will be involved.

“And of course, all the roles within the top 10 are very well paid, even in the context of this study; the job holder can afford higher performance, faster vehicles.”

Matt Oliver, Gocompare.com car insurance spokesperson said: “Apart from the obvious safety issues, driving convictions can impact your ability to get car insurance or may significantly increase your premium. In fact, a speeding penalty can add around £80 to your annual insurance**. That’s on top of the fine you’ll receive, which could be as much as 150% of your weekly income under tougher new laws being introduced from April***.

“In some cases, drivers have the option to attend the National Speed Awareness course instead of taking the fine or penalty points, however, some insurers will take this into consideration when calculating their premiums.

“It’s essential that you inform your insurer if you have been convicted of any motoring offence, failure to do so could invalidate your insurance and your insurance company could refuse to pay out should you need to make a claim.”