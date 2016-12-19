Thousands of workers set to strike over Christmas

Have the strikes caused delays and disruption for you?

Strikes are set to launch this week as thousands of workers are due to take part, the action will affect postal services, rail companies and airlines.

Around 3,000 staff at Crown post offices will strike on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.

However, the Post Office has said fewer than 300 branches would be affected, with “business as usual” in most places.

Chaos on Southern Rail continues with conductors beginning two days of action.

Talks on preventing a strike by British Airways cabin crew are set to take place on Monday.

The thousands of workers caught up in the Crown post offices dispute are protesting against pension changes, job security and closures.

Crown post offices are those not usually found on the high street.

Southern Rail strike action will continue to affect 300,000 passengers using the service. Southern was recently accused of cancelling trains and blaming industrial action even though drivers were available, the company denied Aslefs claim.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC trade union body, said: “We are working in a background where workers are still £20 a week worse off on average than before the financial crash, where we’re seeing inflation rise and real pay cuts come in. We’ve had the rise of zero hours and sham self employment.”

“Unions are membership organisations of ordinary working people, and striking is always a last resort, we negotiate and settle thousands of deals.”