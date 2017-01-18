Thomas Cook set to fly out holidaymakers from Gambia after changed travel advice

Why has the travel advice been altered?

Thomas Cook holidaymakers will be returned to the UK after a change in travel advice from the Foreign Office.

The firm plans to bring back 985 customers from their package holidays over the next 48 hours.

A total of 2,500 flight-only passengers will be offered the “earliest available flight”.

The Foreign Offices advice on travelling to Gambia has changed due to the risk of unrest in the country.

Thomas Cook said in a statement: “We will operate a programme of additional flights into Banjul airport over the next 48 hours to bring the 985 UK customers we currently have on holiday in Gambia home, including four additional flights on Wednesday 18 January.”

“In addition, we have approximately 2,500 flight-only customers in Gambia, whom we are contacting to offer the earliest possible flight availability for return to the UK.”