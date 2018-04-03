This UK firm is set to challenge the government's blue passport contract

Find out here

The existing manufacturer of British passports, De La Rue Plc, would appeal a decision by the British government to allow Franco-Dutch company Gemalto NV to make the new blue national passports after Brexit.

“Based on our knowledge of the market, it’s our view that ours was the highest quality and technically most secure bid,” a De La Rue spokeswoman said in a statement, first reported by the Financial Times on Monday.

While accepting that its tender represented a significant discount on the current price, the company said “we can accept that we weren’t the cheapest.”

De La Rue’s current contract—which ends in July 2019— is worth £400m.