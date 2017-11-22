This tech star just raised millions

Here’s what you need to know

BeMyEye, the European leader in data-driven field marketing, announced today that it has secured $10.5M in Series C financing, led by new growth investor, FII Tech Growth, with investment also secured from existing backers Nauta Capital, P101 Ventures, and 360 Capital Partners. BeMyEye plans to use this new investment to further accelerate its European expansion and scale the business globally.

BeMyEye is taking retail execution to the next level by providing real-time in-store data to FMCG and Consumer Electronic brands about numerical distribution, weekend out of stocks and promotional compliance.

The data is analysed and packaged in the form of actionable insights that many of the biggest blue-chip brands in the world – including Mattel, Nestlé, Samsung, Heineken, Reckitt Benkiser, Lavazza and Ferrero – use to optimise their field force activity and perfect their go-to-market investments, worth $1 trillion every year in promotional activities alone.

Since inception, BeMyEye has collected over 2 million sets of data and images covering more than 650k stores, revealing the big challenges faced by FMCG and Consumer Durable manufacturers impacting revenues.