This popular Scottish distillery has been sold

Pernod Ricard announces deal

Pernod Ricard announces today the signing of an agreement with Billy Walker, Graham Stevenson and Trisha Savage, comprising The Glenallachie Consortium, for the sale of the Glenallachie Distillery, located in Scotland.

The transaction also includes the Glenallachie single malt brand, MacNair’s and White Heather blended scotch brands, and relevant inventories to support future development of those brands.

The disposal is in line with Pernod Ricard’s strategy to focus on its priority spirits and wines brands and to adjust its industrial footprint to its needs.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to take place before the end of 2017.

The Glenallachie Consortium was advised in this transaction by Macdonald Henderson (legal) and Grant Thornton (accountancy and tax).

Pernod Ricard was advised in this transaction by Fluxion Advisors Limited and Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP.