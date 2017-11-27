This multi-million-dollar brand just launched in the UK

Take a look

Dollar Shave Club, the American men’s grooming brand, is bringing its unique approach to the UK as part of a global expansion which has already seen success in both Canada and Australia. The brand’s high-quality shaving and grooming products will be available for purchase beginning early 2018, but starting today, November 27th 2017, men across the UK can sign up to be among the first members. They’ll also receive £5 off their first order and benefit from the brand’s friend referral program, which offers another £5 off for every friend who joins the club.

Following a record-breaking acquisition from Unilever last year, the American grooming phenomenon will be investing in the UK to offer consumers the same quality products and creative marketing that has garnered millions of dedicated members across the US.

The concept is simple - Dollar Shave Club delivers a variety of men’s grooming products from just a couple of pounds per month through a regular subscription. Dropped straight to consumer’s door, and at a significantly better value than buying other blades, Dollar Shave Club is dedicated to helping men take better care of themselves through offering high-quality grooming products, content and technology.

Dollar Shave Club is the brain child of CEO Michael Dubin - an American entrepreneur who recognised the frustration men felt with the experience of buying razors and grooming products in store. First entering the US market in 2012, the Club quickly grew into a go-to membership for millions of men with products spanning across the bathroom. Unilever soon saw its potential – acquiring the brand in 2016 in one of the largest deals in ecommerce history – and now it’s set to make waves across the pond.

Dubin comments: “When exploring our next international move, the UK was a clear choice as we want to meet the demand and appetite we know exists here. Men are increasingly more focused on their grooming routines and taking care of themselves and we’re looking forward to helping fulfill those needs across the UK.”