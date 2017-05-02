This London water provider has just been sold

Deal announced today

Infracapital and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure (“MSI”) have today announced the sale of Affinity Water Limited (“Affinity Water”) to a consortium comprising Allianz Capital Partners on behalf of the Allianz Group, HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (advised by InfraRed Capital Partners Limited) and DIF.

Infracapital and MSI have signed an agreement to sell their 100 per cent interest in Affinity Water Acquisitions (Investments) Limited, which indirectly owns 90 per cent of Affinity Water. As part of the transaction, the buyers acquire Veolia Water UK Limited’s 10 per cent stake in Affinity Water.

Both transactions are expected to complete simultaneously in May 2017.

Affinity Water will continue to operate as normal and there is no expectation that the sale will result in any changes at an operational level.

Simon Cocks, Affinity Water CEO commented; “As a business we will continue to operate as normal, focused on achieving our strategic objective to become the leading community focused water company in the UK.

We look forward to welcoming our new investors to the company and continuing to deliver our enhanced business plan for our customers.”