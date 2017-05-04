This London tech startup has just raised $9m

Here’s what you need to know about them

Decibel Insight, a leader in digital experience analytics for enterprise businesses, has raised $9m in Series A funding. Eight Roads Ventures led the round, with participation from John Simon, via his Ventureforgood investment entity. The financing coincides with the latest product release from Decibel, which provides customers including Lego, General Motors, Allstate Insurance and Gucci, with revolutionary new ways to measure digital customer experience.



UK-headquartered Decibel Insight has seen strong capital-efficient growth since its launch in 2014. It currently employs over 50 people in London, Boston and Denver and will use this first round of external capital to scale the business and drive continued innovation through data science. Decibel Insight reveals how individual customers interact with and experience websites and apps. Its analytics platform provides compelling reports, session replays, and detailed data visualizations showing which parts of a site are performing well, which parts are being ignored, where users are dropping off - and why. Powered by machine learning, Decibel’s technology tracks every customer journey and automatically surfaces any poor or unusual experiences.



Understanding and improving customer experience has become increasingly important as organizations shift their attention from mastering traffic acquisition to optimizing conversions and brand loyalty. Companies with an agile web development process will often make hundreds of changes to their website per year, and continuously test the impact on visitors. In Adobe’s 2016 Digital Trends Briefing, CMOs identified “Customer experience optimization” as the most exciting area for future growth and investment.