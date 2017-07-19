Thierry Vanlancker announced as new CEO of AkzoNobel

Here’s what you need to know

AkzoNobel announces today that Chief Executive Ton Büchner steps down with immediate effect due to health reasons. The company has announced Thierry Vanlancker as the new CEO.

Ton joined AkzoNobel in 2012 and has been responsible for significantly improving the performance of the company, increasing profitability and cash flow to record levels.

He put in place a solid operational and financial foundation, which enabled the company to recently announce the creation of two focused high performing businesses; Paints and Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

Thierry was most recently head of Specialty Chemicals at AkzoNobel, having joined the company in 2016. A Belgian national, prior to joining AkzoNobel he was President - Fluoroproducts for Chemours, the spin-off company of DuPont’s chemical businesses formed in 2015.

Antony Burgmans, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “It is with great regret that Ton is stepping down due to health reasons. He has been an outstanding leader for AkzoNobel, transforming the company and setting it up for future success. His focus on delivering for our customers and operational excellence has driven profitability to record levels, increasing returns to shareholders.

”His passion for the business and personal commitment has helped create a strong culture across the company. He will be greatly missed in the Boardroom and by many colleagues of AkzoNobel around the world. I wish Ton well and hope he is now able to focus fully on his own health.

”AkzoNobel remains focused on delivering for our customers every day. In Thierry Vanlancker we have an outstanding executive who is well placed to continue building momentum for the company. This includes the creation of two focused businesses, delivering sustainable growth and profitability.

”His extensive experience in the chemicals and coatings industry gives him a unique perspective and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role as CEO.”