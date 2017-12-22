These two property billionaires have just won a big legal fight

Candy brothers win long-running court case

Yesterday in the High Court of Justice, Nick Candy, Christian Candy, CPC Group and other Defendants have successfully defeated all claims brought against them by Mark Holyoake and Hotblack Holdings Limited.

The Defendants’ statement is as follows:

“We have won the case. The judgment shows that Mr Holyoake and his accomplices are well practised liars and forgers of documents, and Mr Holyoake even lied to the Court repeatedly as part of the High Court proceedings. The Judge saw through his lies and dismissed every one of Mr Holyoake’s claims.

“It has taken a great deal of time and effort to win this case and it has caused unwarranted damage to our personal and business lives. The claim should never have been brought. We look forward to time more positively spent with our families and in our respective businesses.”