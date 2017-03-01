These are the biggest challenges women face in the workplace

Gender equality still rife

These stats by Business in the Community about women in the workplace will shock you:

1. Over the last decade, 20 per cent more is how much a male graduate could expect to earn on average, than a female graduate. The gap was wider for non–degree holders at 23 per cent.

2. The 2012 median full-time gender pay gap for hourly earnings was 9.6 per cent.

3. £28,700 was the median gross annual earnings for male full-time employees for the tax year ending 5 April 2012, while for women the figure was £23,100.

4. In the financial sector, women working full-time earn 55 per cent less annual average gross salary than their male colleagues.

5. An average woman working full-time from age 18 to 59 would lose £361,000 in gross earnings over her working life compared to an equivalent male.

6. An estimated 28,000 equal pay claims per year are accepted at tribunals in the UK.

7. Research from the CIPD reveals that fair remuneration is the biggest factor employees consider when deliberating moving to a new job, even above job satisfaction 54 per cent of 2,000 employees say their top reason for wanting to change job is to increase salary and benefits.

