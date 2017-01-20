The world’s richest football clubs

Who took the title on the list?

Manchester United came out on top as the world’s richest football club, replacing Real Madrid who had held the position for 11 years in the Deloitte’s Football Money League.

United hit an all-time record on it its revenue, making a whopping €689.0m (£515.3) in 2015-2016.

This helped them clinch the title and put them above both Real and Barcelona.

Manchester City climbed to the 5th spot on the list while Leicester City joined the table for the first time after its phenomenal win in the Premier league.

Dan Jones of Deloitte’s Sports Business Group told City A.M: “We’re thinking it’s going to be a real tight-run thing between United, Real Madrid and Barcelona,”

“There are three or four factors at work. One is domestic TV, where United will gain from the Premier League TV deals but Spain are doing good things as well.”

“You’ve got Champions League performance, which is hugely important. Then you’ve got the commercial side, and that has been the real engine of growth for United over the last few years.”