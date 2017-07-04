The UK's most entrepreneurial students unveiled

According to Santander

The finalists of the seventh annual Santander Universities Entrepreneurship Awards have been announced today, each in for a chance to receive up to £25,000 worth of seeding funding.

The 12 businesses were selected from a shortlist of 60 semi-finalists, to progress to the final stage having pitched their business idea to a panel of experienced judges in one of the three regional heats that took place at the end of June, which saw Universities from the North, Central and South of UK alongside Northern Ireland compete for a place in the final.

The successful businesses have been invited to attend an accelerator week in July 2017, where they will take part in a series of workshops and masterclasses aimed at helping them understand how to get the most from their business. Each of the businesses will also receive £1,000 of seed funding.

The 12 shortlisted teams will then take part in the national final, in London, in October 2017.