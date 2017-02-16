The UK’s favourite supermarkets

Who came out on top?

Waitrose, Iceland and Marks & Spencer have come out on top in a Which? supermarket consumer satisfaction survey.

Shoppers at Waitrose gave the supermarket the award for best in-store experience.

Tesco trailed in eighth and ninth place respectively.

Iceland was voted for best online, this was closely followed by Ocado and Morrisons sat in third position.

Which? Surveyed more than 7,000 shoppers to collate the winners, the M&S Simply Food chain came out on top in the convenience store category.

Customers had to rate each store and its online operations on the experiences they had in the past six-months, there were several different categories to choose from.

M&S came second in the in-store category, whilst Aldi and Lidl sat in joint third.

However, Asda was at the bottom of the in-store category, sitting in ninth place. It also came in joint last with Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in the online rankings.

Richard Headland, Which? magazine editor, said: “With concerns over rising prices the competition among supermarkets is fiercer than ever.”

“While value for money remains a top priority, in-store appearance and the availability of quality and fresh products can also go a long way to satisfying shoppers’ need,”