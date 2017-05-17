The UK unemployment rate has fallen to 4.6 per cent

These are the figures

Official figures show the UK unemployment rate has managed to fall to 4.6 per cent. This is the lowest its been for 42 years.

The Office for National Statistics said the number of people unemployed fell by 53,000 to 1.54 million in the three months to March.

Average weekly earnings excluding bonuses rose by 2.1 per cent.

The jobless rate has not been this low since the June to August period of 1975.

The employment rate which is the proportion of 16-24-year-olds in work reached 74.8 per cent. This is the highest since records began in 1971.

Dennis de Jong, managing director at UFX.com, said: “Theresa May will be pleased to see unemployment drop to its lowest rate since 1975, which echoes her rallying calls for ‘strength and stability’ during the unpredictable economic climate that comes with Brexit negotiations.”

“However, alarm bells will be ringing for Britons with wages continuing to fall. This could cause a headache for the government over the standard of living in post-Brexit Britain in the run up to next month’s general election.”