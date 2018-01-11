The top UK cities to find a job in 2018 revealed

…Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow are the top locations for work this New Year

New data from the UK’s leading independent job site, CV-Library, has found that Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow are the top locations to find a new job this year, showing great promise for local job hunters looking for work in these areas.

The data, which analysed the total number of jobs in the UK’s key cities in 2017, compared with 2016, found that the top ten cities to look for work in 2018 are:

Brighton – up 19.9% Manchester – up 15.3% Glasgow – up 14.6% Portsmouth – up 13.5% Sheffield – up 13.5% Birmingham – up 11.4% Bristol – up 8% Leeds – up 7.6% Aberdeen – up 7.1% Edinburgh – up 5.9%

Interestingly, Liverpool and London didn’t appear in the top 10, despite seeing the biggest growth in 2016, while Edinburgh, which also appeared in the top three cities last year, edged to the bottom of the table in 2017.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “The New Year is an exciting time for employers and candidates alike. Many UK professionals will be ready to embark on a fresh job hunt and it’s clear that this appetite is being reciprocated by businesses all over the UK. Brighton, Manchester and Glasgow in particular are home to a hub of organisations specialising in creative and technology roles so it’s fantastic to see these sectors thriving right now.”