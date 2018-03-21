The top companies that have increased their dividend every year

Take a look

The Association of Investment Companies (AIC) has published an updated list of next generation dividend hero investment companies, those which have consecutively increased their dividend each year for at least 10 years but less than 20 years.

This year, there are four new joiners to the next generation of dividend heroes, who have all consecutively increased their dividend for the past 10 years. They are: Standard Life UK Smaller Companies, Henderson Far East Income, HICL Infrastructure and MedicX.

Annabel Brodie-Smith, Communications Director, Association of Investment Companies said: “With four new joiners, there are now 21 investment companies that have increased their dividend every year between 10 and 20 years – the next generation of dividend heroes. Looking at the whole industry, 13 per cent of investment companies have now increased their dividend every year for 10 years or longer.

“Investors are still searching for income and the investment company industry offers a unique combination of features that makes them attractive to income seekers. These include their ability to smooth dividends by holding back income to boost dividends in tough times and their suitability for illiquid assets such as property or infrastructure, which can offer a higher level of income.”

