The ten richest people in the world 2017

Who are they?

Technology and communication dominate the list of richest people as does gender as not a single female features. The richest woman in the world is Liliane Bettencourt, who owns 33 per cent of L’Oreal has a net worth of $39.5bn and would rank 14th on the list.

Here’s who made the list:

1. Bill Gates, Microsoft $86bn

2. Warren, Berkshire Hathaway $75.6bn

3. Jeff Bezos, Amazon $72.8bn

4. Amancio Ortega, Zara $71.3bn

5. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook $56bn

6. Carlos Slim Helu, Telecom $54.5bn

7. Larry Ellison, Software $52.2bn

8. Charles Koch, Diversified $48.3bn

8. David Koch, Diversified $48.3bn

10. Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg $47.5bn