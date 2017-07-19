The ten richest people in the world 2017

19 July 2017 | By Gem Sofianos

Who are they?

Technology and communication dominate the list of richest people as does gender as not a single female features. The richest woman in the world is Liliane Bettencourt, who owns 33 per cent of L’Oreal has a net worth of $39.5bn and would rank 14th on the list.

Here’s who made the list:

1. Bill Gates, Microsoft                      $86bn

2. Warren, Berkshire Hathaway         $75.6bn

3. Jeff Bezos, Amazon                       $72.8bn

4. Amancio Ortega, Zara                    $71.3bn

5. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook           $56bn

6. Carlos Slim Helu, Telecom             $54.5bn

7. Larry Ellison, Software                   $52.2bn

8. Charles Koch, Diversified                $48.3bn

8. David Koch, Diversified                   $48.3bn

10. Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg  $47.5bn

