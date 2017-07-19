The ten richest people in the world 2017
Who are they?
Technology and communication dominate the list of richest people as does gender as not a single female features. The richest woman in the world is Liliane Bettencourt, who owns 33 per cent of L’Oreal has a net worth of $39.5bn and would rank 14th on the list.
Here’s who made the list:
1. Bill Gates, Microsoft $86bn
2. Warren, Berkshire Hathaway $75.6bn
3. Jeff Bezos, Amazon $72.8bn
4. Amancio Ortega, Zara $71.3bn
5. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook $56bn
6. Carlos Slim Helu, Telecom $54.5bn
7. Larry Ellison, Software $52.2bn
8. Charles Koch, Diversified $48.3bn
8. David Koch, Diversified $48.3bn
10. Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg $47.5bn