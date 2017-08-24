The richest tech billionaires revealed

24 August 2017 | By LLB Reporter

Technology

Take a look

Forbes 100 Richest in Tech

100 richest tech billionaires on the planet

Top 10

  1. Bill Gates - $84.5 billion
  2. Jeff Bezos - $81.7 billion
  3. Mark Zuckerberg - $69.6 billion
  4. Larry Ellison - $59.3 billion
  5. Larry Page - $43.9 billion
  6. Sergey Brin - $42.7 billion
  7. Jack Ma - $37.4 billionj
  8. Huateng Ma - $36.7 billion
  9. Steve Ballmer - $32.9 billion
  10. Michael Dell - $22.4 billion

Biggest Gainers:

  • Mark Zuckerberg
  • Jeff Bezos
  • Ma Huateng
  • Jack Ma

Notable newcomers:

  • Evan Spiegel & Bobby Murphy – new to the top 100 this year after Snap’s IPO; Spiegel will be the only list member under 30 this year
  • Rishi Shah – New billionaire who hasn’t been on a wealth list yet 

Additional highlights:

  • The 54 U.S. tech billionaires live in only 10 states (The top 4 states are: California – 39, Washington –5, New York –2, North Carolina—2)
  • The top 10 billionaires make up 47% of the whole list’s combined net worth, and are responsible for about half of the $190 billion increase in total net worth from last year. 
  • 75 out of 100 billionaires on list got richer in the past year

Related Articles

Social Bookmarks