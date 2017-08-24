The richest tech billionaires revealed
Forbes 100 Richest in Tech
100 richest tech billionaires on the planet
Top 10
- Bill Gates - $84.5 billion
- Jeff Bezos - $81.7 billion
- Mark Zuckerberg - $69.6 billion
- Larry Ellison - $59.3 billion
- Larry Page - $43.9 billion
- Sergey Brin - $42.7 billion
- Jack Ma - $37.4 billionj
- Huateng Ma - $36.7 billion
- Steve Ballmer - $32.9 billion
- Michael Dell - $22.4 billion
Biggest Gainers:
- Mark Zuckerberg
- Jeff Bezos
- Ma Huateng
- Jack Ma
Notable newcomers:
- Evan Spiegel & Bobby Murphy – new to the top 100 this year after Snap’s IPO; Spiegel will be the only list member under 30 this year
- Rishi Shah – New billionaire who hasn’t been on a wealth list yet
Additional highlights:
- The 54 U.S. tech billionaires live in only 10 states (The top 4 states are: California – 39, Washington –5, New York –2, North Carolina—2)
- The top 10 billionaires make up 47% of the whole list’s combined net worth, and are responsible for about half of the $190 billion increase in total net worth from last year.
- 75 out of 100 billionaires on list got richer in the past year