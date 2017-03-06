Kudos to the police

The police has foiled 13 potential terror attacks since June 2013, it has been revealed.

Assistant commissioner Mark Rowley, the UK’s most senior counter-terrorism police officer, has said there were 500 live counter-terror investigations at any time.

The revelations come as part of an appeal to encourage public to report terror suspicions.

Rowley said: “Some of that information is a change in someone’s behaviour, some of that’s about suspicious activity.

“Sometimes that public information has actually started an investigation.

“Other times it’s part way through and it corroborates some things or adds to things we already know.”