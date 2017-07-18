The funniest reactions to Ed Sheeran quitting Twitter

What’s your reaction?

Ed Sheehan quit Twitter last night after facing a backlash from Game of Thrones fans after his cameo appearance in the first episode of the new series.

Here is what twitter had to say on him quitting….

Ed Sheeran Has Deleted Twitter After His Game Of Thrones Cameo pic.twitter.com/KWJwxgX6g2 — Live News (@livenews24_pk) July 18, 2017

And Twitter goes wild

So Ed Sheeran stops reading Twitter after Glastonbury, now quits because of Game of Thrones reaction. Gets publicity each time. pic.twitter.com/1bmrMyBP7t — PissedOffGeek.com (@pissedOgeek) July 18, 2017

Not as silly as he looks

How many times has Ed Sheeran deleted twitter — Alexandra Svokos (@asvokos) July 18, 2017

How many times is it now?

Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter for the second time in a month due to online hate pic.twitter.com/rsMVoGOfVy — Matt❗️ (@mttspdfr) July 18, 2017

A bit harsh?

Game of Thrones has now killed off Ed Sheeran’s Twitter. — Mike Russell (@scrimptonMike) July 18, 2017

No one survives GOT

“OMG Ed Sheeran has deleted his Twitter account after his GOT appearance last night!”



ME: pic.twitter.com/p67FM0hbHF — Dave Harding (@DaveHarding1987) July 18, 2017

Does anyone really care though

Yo, guys. We bullied Ed Sheeran off of Twitter 24hrs after that Game of Thrones appearance sorry buddy. This was his verified page pic.twitter.com/xDLmTeRJP6 — khaleesi (@kaylaroolzalot) July 18, 2017

Ed Sheehan gone forever?