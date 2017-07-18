The funniest reactions to Ed Sheeran quitting Twitter

18 July 2017 | By Gem Sofianos

What’s your reaction?

Ed Sheehan quit Twitter last night after facing a backlash from Game of Thrones fans after his cameo appearance in the first episode of the new series.

Here is what twitter had to say on him quitting….

And Twitter goes wild

Not as silly as he looks

How many times is it now?

A bit harsh?

No one survives GOT

Does anyone really care though

Ed Sheehan gone forever? 

