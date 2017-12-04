Study shows the high street is still top of the tree

Today, Epiphany unveils a new study based on recent data by YouGov showcasing the four most important types of consumer to target in the run up to Christmas. In such a fragmented and complex purchasing environment, it is becoming increasingly challenging to effectively target shoppers, particularly in such a frantic season. Analysing recent data by YouGov*, Epiphany has identified four varied personas and their complex buying patterns.

Using Epiphany’s insight, the study reveals that almost a quarter of shoppers (24.16 per cent) buy their presents before the festive season has even begun, and nearly a third (31.74 per cent) have all their Christmas shopping wrapped up by late November.

Despite this, over five million Brits still leave their shopping until a few days before Christmas. Meanwhile, despite the ongoing rise of online shopping, nearly 60 per cent still buy their Christmas presents on the high street.

Taking these finding into account, the study advises retailers on how best to adapt to meet the needs of each shopper, to understand their customer journey and ultimately increase brand loyalty.

The following four shopping types have been identified as the most important for retailers to target over Christmas:

Savvy Claus: This consumer has the tree decorated in November, with presents already purchased and wrapped underneath. Savvy Claus is a prime example of the 24.16 per cent of Brits who shop outside of the festive season. Savvy Claus primarily makes purchases online, actively uses social media, and is comfortable shopping using a mobile device. They nearly always stay within their budget, which is approximately £100-£200. Keeping on-site Christmas content live and up to date to support organic presence will help grab the attention of these shoppers who prefer to shop early in the year.

The (s)elfish shopper: Christmas shopping isn't top of the list for this consumer. They don't spend a fortune, but don't go out of their way to track down the perfect price either. This demographic, aged 18-24, buys gifts impulsively, favouring Black Friday sales. Most purchasing is done on a mobile device, wanting an experience that's easy and efficient. The (s)elfish shopper often goes outside of their intended budget by as much as £150. Even after the black Friday buzz, this ego-oriented audience can be retargeted across social channels like Instagram, using carousels of top-selling products to let them know they're getting a great present for little effort.

Festive Fanatic: This primarily female consumer puts a great deal of effort into their Christmas shopping, and thoroughly enjoys the experience. They like to get peer approval on gift ideas from family and friends, and keep track using meticulous gift lists. While they are digitally savvy, 74 per cent prefer the tradition of shopping on the high street during this period. The key to reaching this consumer is to get in early with sharable content. Get them engaged and connected with brands by using micro-conversions like email sign-ups so to secure a firm place in their festive plans, on or off the high street.

Saint nick of time: We all know someone like this. The 'yes I'll get it sorted' shopper. It's now the week of Christmas and their only allies are Amazon Prime delivery and late-night opening hours. Saint nick of time makes up just one of the five million Brits who leave their Christmas shopping until a few days before. Twas the night before Christmas…. And Saint nick of time is sat at work frantically checking store stock. This shopper typically falls short of their intended budget of £500-£749.99, actually spending approximately £50-£199.99. Retailers shouldn't be afraid to retarget this demographic with campaigns based on last-minute intent, showing them products they've previously shown interest in, and carrying the message that there really is still time!

Tom Salmon, Managing Director at Epiphany says: “We all know the Christmas period is a crucial time for any retailer, but often we neglect to cater for individual customer journey’s. By delving a little deeper into the journeys undertaken by individual shoppers, we’re able to better target them with what they want at the right time, and get them to that final goal with a bit more ease.

Brands and businesses need to fully understand who their customers are. It’s easy to lose sight of the individual during such a busy retail period, but actually, there is no better time to hone in on their habits and needs.”