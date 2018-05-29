The Entertainer raises £750,000 for charity through Payroll Giving

Why giving back is important

The Entertainer has announced it has raised £750,000 for charity through Payroll Giving, an initiative launched by the company in 2011 to make it easier for employees to make donations through their pay.

Over half of employees at The Entertainer are now giving regularly to 180 different charities in the UK from their pay. The company matches every donation pound for pound, with employees new to the scheme also enjoying an additional £25 for their chosen charity when they first sign up. With charities losing around £600m in unclaimable tax each year, Payroll Giving provides 100% tax effective donations for all givers.

As a result of the money raised, The Entertainer will be one of the first companies from this year’s National Payroll Giving Quality Mark Awards to receive the new Diamond award for their ongoing success in engaging employees with the initiative.This is in addition to having previously been awarded “Best Sustained Scheme” in the Medium Sized Employer category and the unexpected “Best Overall Campaign” at the 2017 National Payroll Giving Excellence Awards for its achievement and dedication to tax-free giving.

Gary Grant, Founder and Chairman of The Entertainer comments: “Giving back is very important to The Entertainer which is why each year we donate 10% of our profits to a number of children’s charities and organisations. We also encourage all of our employees to support a charity of their choice in whatever way they can, and we’re absolutely thrilled to announce we’ve raised £750,000 together.”