The British Interactive Media Association announces latest inductees

Who are they?

The British Interactive Media Association (BIMA) today announces the latest inductees into the BIMA Hall of Fame.

Its inducting IT pioneer Dame Stephanie Shirley and Kathryn Parsons, co-founder of technology education company Decoded.

Dame Stephanie Shirley founded technology company Freelance Programmers, this is now trading as Xansa. Dame Stephanie was Director at AEA Technology from 1992-2000 and she was also the first woman President of the British Computer Society.

Kathryn Parsons founded technology education company Decoded in 2011. Decoded has taught boards and leadership teams around the world. Parsons is the Chair of the UK Institute of Coding.

The BIMA 100 of 2017 has also been announced, this is BIMAs annual list of 100 key individuals who are shaping the future of Britain’s digital industry.

BIMA splits its 100 into 10 categories; Agents for Change, CEOs and Leaders, Champions for Good, Client Relationship Pioneers, Creative Stars, Devs & Makers, Digital Ambassadors, Entrepreneurs, Rising Stars and UX & Design Champions.

Bridget Beale, MD at BIMA, said, “Dame Stephanie and Kathryn have been real trailblazers within the digital industry, through both their work and their approach to business. We’re delighted to induct them into the BIMA Hall of Fame. We’re also pleased to share the BIMA 100 of 2017, which features the finest digital talent in the UK. At a time when digital skills are demanded by a growing number of sectors, it’s vital to champion the great work being done, and encourage and inspire future generations to take digital even further.”

New entrants to this year’s BIMA 100 include:

Amanda Neylon, Digital Delivery Director, NHS Digital (Agents for Change)