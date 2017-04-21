Tesla recalls 53,000 cars due to faulty brakes

Everything you need to know

Tesla has made the decision to recall thousands of its Model S and Model X cars, this is to do with an issue with the parking brake.

The electric car giant said around two per cent of the 53,000 vehicles which were made in February to October 2016 have been affected.

The firm also said that there had been no reports of accidents or injuries relating to the problem.

In a statement Tesla said that the electric parking brakes in the Model S and Model X “may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier”.

The firm said it was “safe to continue regular use of your vehicle.”

Tesla will be sending out a recall notice to its customers, it will contain information on how the parking brakes can be replaced.