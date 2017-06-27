Tesco to roll out one-hour delivery service to customers

Hurrah for Londoners

Tesco is to offer a one hour grocery delivery service to customers in central London.

From 26 June customers will be available to order, via the new Tesco Now app, up to 20 items from a range of 1000 products.

The range will include everyday products, such as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat, bakery goods and dairy, as well as pet, baby, health and beauty products. Orders will be picked in a local store and delivered to customers via moped within 60 minutes.

Customers will also be able to track their order via the Tesco Now app, receiving live updates on the progress of their order.

Tesco Now is available to customers in some central London postcodes between 8am until 11pm on weekdays and 9am until 11pm at weekends. The service is priced at £7.99 with no minimum spend on each order.

Adrian Letts, Online Managing Director at Tesco, said: “From forgotten essentials to that crucial final ingredient, Tesco Now can get them to our customers’ door within the hour.

“Shoppers’ needs are changing and we want to offer a range of services that allow them to shop with us in a way that suits their needs. We look forward to hearing what they think of the new service.”