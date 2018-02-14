Tesco shoppers alert: Payment glitch forcing many shoppers to go into the red

Affecting transactions since the end of November last year

Tesco Express customers are being urged to check their account statements after the retailer clarified today that 300 of its 1,700 Tesco Express convenience stores had been affected by a glitch in its payments system



This means that payments made in November, December and January have all suddenly been debited from cutomer accounts, according to the website Money Saving Expert.



A spokesperson has apologised saying: “As soon as we identified this issue, we contacted as many affected customers as possible and have now processed all incomplete transactions. The issue has now been resolved and we are sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused.”



The glitch, the retailer adds, is affecting transactions made on credit and debit cards since the end of November.



Britain’s largest supermarket chain has also sent letters to those affected saying: “We are writing to let you know that a number of credit and debit card payments did not process correctly for some customers, in a small number of our Express stores. You may have noticed this as an unexpected transaction at Tesco in your bank statement.”