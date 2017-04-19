Tesco set to sell its in-store optician business

Who is buying it?

Tesco has made the decision to sell its in-store optician business in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, it will go to Vision Express.

Tesco says the sale will “simplify” the business. It has a total of 206 optical stores in the UK as well as three in Ireland. It also has an online outlet as well.

Around 1,500 staff are employed but they will all move to Vision Express.

The deal should be completed by the end of the year but it has to gain regulatory approval.

Tesco UK chief executive Matt Davies said: “This allows us to further simplify and strengthen our UK business and ensures our customers are still able to enjoy high quality eye care services from Vision Express in our larger stores.”

