Tesco set to replace 1,700 managers

What will happen next?

Tesco has made the decision to replace 1,700 deputy managers from its chain of Express stores.

It will replace them with 3,200 lower paid “shift leaders”, this will increase staff numbers by 1,500.

Tesco has said current deputy managers will be given new roles, be redeployed or will get redundancy payments.

The supermarket said: “For any that do make the change from deputy manager to shift leader, we’ll be financially supporting them.”

Tesco made the announcement of 1,000 job cuts in January, this came as part of its plan to cut the number of its distribution centres from 25 to 23.

Tesco made an agreement last month to buy food wholesale group Booker for £3.7bn.