Tesco set to pay back underpaid staff members

Tesco is paying back 140,000 current and former staff members who were left underpaid due to a payroll error.

The supermarket is set to pay out around £10m, most workers will get up to £40 but many could be receiving a lot more.

Staff members were paid less than The National Living Wage when they put part of their salary into pensions, childcare and cycle to work schemes.

The issue came to light after a review into the implementation of a new payroll system.

Matt Davies, chief executive of Tesco UK and Ireland, said: “As soon as our own review identified this issue we took immediate action to resolve it and establish which colleagues are affected.”

“We’ve apologised to our colleagues and our priority now is to talk to them about how this affects them individually, and make any necessary payments.”