Tesco sees strong sales over Christmas

Another supermarket that’s done well over the festive season…

Tesco has seen strong sales over the Christmas period in food, clothing and toys.

It’s Christmas like-for-like sales grew by 0.7 per cent in the UK, group sales as a whole were up 0.3 per cent.

Chief Executive, Dave Lewis said the company had made “sustained strong progress”.

Tesco’s sales have been trying to recover since 2015 when it reported a record loss.

The supermarket giant also reported its third-quarter sales figures, this covers the 13 weeks leading up to 26 November.

Tesco saw UK like-for-like sales rise here as well, by 1.8 per cent and group sales were up by 1.5 per cent.

Lewis said: “We are very encouraged by the sustained strong progress that we are making across the group.

“In the UK, we saw our eighth consecutive quarter of volume growth and delivered a third successful Christmas.”

Tesco joins the list of other big supermarket chains who have reported strong Christmas sales.