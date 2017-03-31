Tax evasion probe linked to Swiss bank

Everything you need to know

A tax evasion probe which is apparently linked to Swiss bank Credit Suisse has led to raids in five different countries, this includes the UK.

According to authorities in the Netherlands the probe is related to as many as 55,000 accounts which are held at the Swiss bank.

The raids were carried out in the Netherlands, UK, Germany, Australia and France on Thursday.

HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) has confirmed that it’s involved with the UK side of the operation.

HMRC told Sky News: “Yesterday HMRC, working with our international partners, launched a criminal investigation into suspected tax evasion and money laundering by a global financial institution and certain of its employees.”

“The first phase of the investigation, which will see further, targeted, activity over the coming weeks, is focused on senior employees from within the institution, along with a number of its customers.”

