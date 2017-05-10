TalkTalk shares tumble 10 per cent

These are the figures

TalkTalk shares have fallen almost 10 per cent after the firm cut its dividend and warned of its profits falling.

For this year, TalkTalk reported a £133m pre-tax profit, this is up from £107m for 2016.

It expects earnings to fall again this year as it invests to attract new customers.

The firm suffered with a major hack in 2015, its profits halved that year.

Just after midday the FTSE 100 was almost flat, up 0.33 per cent to 7,366.67.

Barratt Developments surged 4.4 per cent. The firm expects to see a £733m pre-tax profit for the year to the end of June.

ITV shares fell 2.5 per cent due to a three per cent drop in revenues for the first quarter of the year.

On the currency markets the pound was up 0.07 per cent against the dollar at $1.29450 and up 0.14 per cent against the euro at 1.19100 euros.