TalkTalk, BT, Sky and EE slammed for poor broadband services

New survey shows

The latest broadband customer satisfaction survey from Which? reveals that the UK’s biggest internet service providers are still failing on basic customer service, speed and reliability.

​This year’s survey of 1,800 broadband users reveals big variations in levels of service, value for money, speed and reliability and found that the four biggest providers – Talk Talk, BT, Sky and EE – who collectively have a 72 per cent market share, all score poorly.

Which? found:

TalkTalk (38 per cent) and BT (45 per cent) achieved the worst customer scores - only one in 10 described their customer service as ‘excellent’

BT didn’t score higher than two stars in any of the categories and TalkTalk only scored higher than two stars in value for money, with Virgin (52 per cent) and Sky (49 per cent) only performing marginally better

Only a third of providers (four in 12) scored more than three stars for broadband speeds

Zen Internet (86 per cent) and Utility Warehouse (81 per cent) topped the table for customer score

Zen Internet and Utility Warehouse were the only companies to earn five stars for customer service, with customers finding them quick and easy to contact, and praising their technical support

Frequent price hikes, connection drop outs, unreliable speeds and woeful levels of service when trying to contact providers all contributed to the low scores.

Alex Neill, Which? managing director of home services, said: “Broadband is essential and people rightly get frustrated with poor service. Our latest results show that the big players still have a long way to go to satisfy their customers, so if you’re unhappy with your broadband, complain and look to switch if your service doesn’t improve.”

