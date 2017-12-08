Taking regular short breaks from work boosts performance

According to new research

A new trend for workers to take regular breaks throughout the working day has been identified – but, according to new research, it’s not all bad news for employers and business owners.

A survey of 1,000 British adults published by ElectricTobacconist.co.uk as part of the Take a Break Report 2017 revealed that almost 1 in 2 workers (49 per cent) take short breaks from their work as often as every 2 hours, and 15 per cent do so once per hour – but many in fact find that this has a direct impact on their work performance.

More than 1 in 3 (36 per cent) believe that this time actually boosts their productivity and energy levels.

And more than a quarter (27 per cent) have experienced a moment of inspiration during their downtime which has led them to resolve or solve a problem or challenge related to their work.

And almost 1 in 4 (23 per cent) have discovered some news or information during these kind of breaks which has been beneficial for their work.

However, few bosses seem to be recognising these benefits, as just 14 per cent of employers feel that workers taking regular short breaks is a positive thing.

Pascal Culverhouse, founder and CEO at ElectricTobacconist.co.uk, said: “This trend for workers to take more frequent breaks from work can understandably sound a little concerning for business owners if this is not governed. However this research clearly shows that – if employers make it clear when and for how long they are happy to authorise workers taking these kinds of breaks – it can actually have a positive impact on workers’ professional performance.

“Mini breaks are a great way to rebalance, refocus and recharge so that concentration and energy levels don’t waiver. Even just a couple of short breaks each day could make a huge difference to maximising workers’ outputs, and ensuring they are making the most of each day.”

It is 25-34-year-old workers who take the most frequent breaks with 1 in 10 (9 per cent) doing so twice per hour.

The group following closely behind is those aged 18 – 24, with 21 per cent of this group taking breaks once per hour.

However, it’s not only the youngest workers leading this trend - more than 1 in 3 employees aged 55 - 64 years old admitted to taking a break from work every 2 hours.