Take a look at this if you need help with year-end tax planning

A year-end tax planning seminar is set to be held at the Medical Society of London in Marylebone. It will take place on 7 February and will start at 6:30pm.

The seminar is a place to help you take advantage of the many legitimate tax planning and investment opportunities that should be considered before the tax year ends.

The seminar is designed for doctors and other medical professionals, high net worth individuals who want to optimise tax reclaims, investments and net returns, UK non- domiciliaries, and anyone who interested in investment planning strategies.

The seminar will also feature an EIS case study, it will look at how EIS can be used both from a company and investor perspective.

Harley Street Clinics Worldwide Ltd is a start-up medical company which has the aim of having the most comprehensive medical care possible.

The business will also provide a unique, health laboratory that aims to provide high quality support for Doctors all around the world.

Interested in going to the event? Click here to book your place.