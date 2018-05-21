Take a look at Britain's start-up stars showing big ambition
Winners of this year’s Small Awards announced
The UK’s top small businesses have been celebrated for their impressive growth, creativity and commitment to local communities at this year’s Small Awards. Head Judge Paul Uppal, the UK’s first Small Business Commissioner, crowned eleven winning businesses from across the country at a glittering ceremony in London, which highlighted the vibrancy of the UK’s SME sector, which turns over £1.9 trillion each year.
The 2018 Small Business of the Year was awarded to popular salon Serenity Loves, for its impressive standards of service, for which it also won the ‘At Your Service’ Small Award. The salon is unique for offering an onsite supervised crèche, which filled a gap in the market for parents in need of pampering with childcare. The Peterborough based business has focused on supporting the community, with owner Jo Bevilacqua dedicated to mentoring other local businesses. Serenity Loves is now eyeing expansion and is well placed to thrive, given its focus on staff training and its loyal employee and customer base.
From Manchester to Leeds, London to County Down, a host of Britain’s small businesses and social enterprises were awarded prizes. The celebrations highlighted the diversity, creativity and determination of the UK’s small businesses, with heart-warming stories that showcased the resilience of the sector and its commitment to local communities. Prize winners included:
- Digital Star – won by Love Layla Designs, a digital business started by a family with £30 left in the bank, for its valentine cards that went viral and reversed its fortunes
- High Street Hero – Manchester institution Afflecks, was called out for giving 60 independent businesses affordable high street premises and a platform to thrive
- Heart of Gold – Bee Naturals, a Beekeeping social enterprise, started by a disabled 20-year old, was called out for its contribution to community projects in London
- Home and Away – N.Ireland’s Total-Hockey.com was applauded for its export strategy, which saw it become one of the world’s largest online field hockey shops
- Legacy Award - London family business SpeedStitch was called out for its inspiring story of pulling together in tough times to re-launch its school uniform shop online
- Mission Possible – Leeds based community arts group Codswallop CIC won the best social enterprise award for helping local people to thrive through creative projects
- New Kid On The Block - Owen Drew Luxury Candles Ltd was called out for its stand-out growth as a young N.West start-up, that has attracted acclaim for its natural candles
- Supply Chain Champion – Sheffield farm to fork business Moss Valley Fine Meats, became top B2B supplier for its high quality produce that has attracted local foodies
- Sole to Sole – customized football boot business tootsboots was hailed best self-employed business, for owner Jonathan Hayes’ creative solution to a gap in the market
- Bricks and Clicks Award – Local lending movement FOLK2FOLK was crowned Best multi-channel small business, for its work to connect local businesses with investors
Michelle Ovens MBE, Founder of The Small Awards said:
“There are 5.7 million small businesses in the UK. The Small Awards celebrates the huge contribution that small businesses make to the economy and broader society across the country. There are huge numbers of small businesses doing great things that do not often get recognised by traditional awards, due to geography or scale. We are proud to put these vibrant, dynamic and exciting businesses across the UK in the spotlight.”
Paul Uppal, Small Business Commissioner, who led The Small Awards judging panel, said:
“Successful businesses are built on integrity, entrepreneurial spirit and trusting relationships. The Small Awards highlights that Britain can be the best place for new entrepreneurs to establish and grow their own businesses.”
Jo Bevilacqua, Owner of Serenity Loves and winner of the Small Award for Best UK Business, said:
“I had the idea of opening a salon with a crèche whilst pregnant with my second child, and getting fed up having my hair done at home under the kitchen sink, with my toddler hanging off my leg. Since opening in 2012 we have grown each year, giving much-needed freedom, timeout and flexibility for parents. My great team goes above and beyond for our customers and each other every day. Winning a Small Award will give the team a real boost and hopefully give us the confidence to open a much needed second salon!”