Supermarkets cut petrol prices

What’s making the fuel cheaper?

Three supermarkets are cutting petrol prices, this is due to the weakening of the global oil market.

Asda said it would be dropping the price of fuel by 2p per litre, unleaded will be 114.7p and diesel will cost 116.7p. This will come into effect at 301 filling stations.

Morrisons and Tesco also said they will also be cutting fuel prices by 2p per litre.

Sainsbury’s has yet to announce any changes but the firm said its position remained “under review… with a view to remaining competitive”.

This fall will come as good news to consumers who have seen prices elsewhere been pushed up higher due to the weakness of the pound, this makes imported goods more expensive.

The announcements come from the supermarkets due to the sharp decline in the cost of Brent crude on the world oil markets. Last week the price sat at $56 but has fallen to around $51 this week.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “While this cut may come as a surprise to drivers as prices at the pump have been going the wrong way for months, it is has been on the cards for a couple of weeks.”

“This price cut was made possible by the fact the oil price has dipped in the last two days of trading, reaching its lowest in nearly four months on news that the US has record crude supplies.”

“Before that the OPEC oil producing countries cuts had been sending fuel prices up.”

