Superdry co-founder set to quit

Here’s why

Julian Dunkerton, one of the founders of Superdry, has informed the Board that he wishes to leave the company and devote more time to his other business and charitable interests.

Dunkerton will be stepping down from his position as a Director with effect from 31 March 2018. His role in relation to product and brand will be continued by the creative teams that he has helped Superdry to establish.

Dunkerton said:”I am immensely proud of everything achieved at Superdry over the past fifteen years. As a fast-growing, innovative business, Superdry has always evolved to ensure it keeps delivering. With other demands on my time it is the right point for me to transition my focus and responsibilities.”

Peter Bamford, Chairman of Superdry, said: “With Superdry embarking on the next phase of its ambitious growth plans, and with other interests and opportunities available to him, Julian and I have been talking for some time about the right time for him to move on from the business.

“I have enjoyed working closely with him over the last eight years and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Julian for his outstanding contribution in building Superdry into such a great brand.”