Summer homes sellers need to work harder as prices stand still

Study finds

The price of property coming to market this month is at a virtual standstill, just 0.1% (-£248) cheaper than last month, partly due to the usual summer slowdown. However, finding a buyer this summer is made more difficult by an 8.6% increase in new seller numbers this month versus the same period last year. Sales agreed by estate agents are virtually flat (-0.2%) against the same month in 2017, so in areas of over-supply sellers are going to have to work harder to attract a buyer.

Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst comments: “At this time of year many potential sellers are more focused on erecting sun umbrellas as opposed to ‘For Sale’ signs, and would-be buyers are equally distracted by their summer holidays. So while an increase in seller numbers is a welcome sign of more liquidity in a generally stock-starved market, it has unfortunately come at a quieter time of year. Prospective buyers will need tempting with a summer special price or a beautifully finished and presented must-have home, and sellers whose homes tick these boxes then need an estate agent with good marketing skills to promote it effectively.”

The growth in new seller numbers and the flat level of sales agreed numbers have resulted in an increase in total stock per estate agency branch. Nationally the average is 52 properties per branch, the highest level since September 2015. This is another indicator of increased seller competition, with more sellers searching for a buyer and buyers having more property choice.

Shipside observes: “The number of sales being agreed by estate agents is consistent with the same month in 2017 and is holding up well considering the uncertain political background and stretched buyer affordability. In fact, there are signs that activity is improving as the year progresses with sales agreed year-to-date now down just 3.9%, compared to 5.4% that we reported back in May. Most regions in the middle and north of Britain have brisk market conditions where buyers eagerly soak up extra supply of suitable property coming to market, and where there is enough momentum to support an increase in prices. With less momentum further south, any increase in property coming to market often leads to more property choice and gives buyers more negotiating power. Whilst stock levels are very limited in the brisker market locations, from a national average perspective as we enter the summer holiday period the total stock per estate agency branch is at the highest level for nearly three years.”

Rightmove research shows that having a competitive and realistic asking price from the beginning helps to attract immediate buyer interest and increase the chance of an earlier sale. For those homes not selling, reducing the asking price of their property is a common tactic. There are a third of properties currently on the market that have been reduced at least once since they first came on to Rightmove, which is the highest at this time of year since 2011.

Shipside advises: “A reduction in asking price is often a sign of initial over-pricing by estate agents and sellers, and whilst a price cut can boost buyer interest you have to overcome the negativity that arises when a property has not been snapped up quickly. Our research shows a much increased chance of a quick sale if priced sensibly at the outset, and in contrast if over-priced initially it often means a price reduction to a lower level than if it had been more accurately priced from the beginning. It can also be a sign of a falling market, where the gap between asking prices and what buyers are now willing to pay has grown. With more price reductions at this time of year than in any of the last six years, there is likely to be a combination of both initial over-pricing and failure to react fast enough or reduce by enough when initial buyer interest fails to lead to a sale.”