Strike! New Hollywood Bowl centre to open at The O2 in London

Are you a fan of bowling?

Hollywood Bowl Group has today announced that it is to open its 57th bowling centre at The O2 in Greenwich, London.

Located on the site that was previously Brooklyn Bowl, the 12-lane boutique Hollywood Bowl will open in mid-June following a refurbishment programme.

Steve Burns, CEO at Hollywood Bowl Group said: “The O2 is one of the UK’s premier entertainment venues, with over 200 events a year, so we’re very excited to be bringing a Hollywood Bowl to its eight million annual visitors.

“Our aim will be to encourage event guests visiting The O2 to join us for a bowl, a drink and a meal before or after their event; and for London residents to visit us with friends and family at other times.

“With the huge number of commercial outlets and offices located within easy reach of The O2, we’re also looking forward to offering brilliant office nights out and corporate parties with a difference.”

Alistair Wood, Executive VP Real Estate at AEG, who own the Entertainment District in a JV with Cross Tree Real Estate, said: “Hollywood Bowl is the UK’s number one bowling operator, so we’re thrilled they have partnered with us to operate what will be a new look bowling centre at The O2. The experience, innovation and professionalism they bring to bowling will further enhance The O2’s reputation as the UK’s premier entertainment destination.”