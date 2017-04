The latest on the news…

The suspect of a truck attack in Stockholm has admitted to a “terrorist crime”, according to his lawyer.

The confession came at a custody hearing in the Swedish capital.

Rakhmat Akilov, 39 from Uzbekistan, admitted responsibility of the attack whilst in court.

A lorry was driven into a department store on Friday, four people were killed, as well a this a number of people were injured, two are currently in critical condition.