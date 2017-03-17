Stock market jump for Canada Goose

What do you think of this?

The high end parka-maker has seen a jump in its stock market debut.

The firm has started trading on the New York Stock Exchange and on Canada’s main exchange.

In early trading, shares were more than 40 per cent higher at $18.14.

Its initial public offering was priced at $12.78 per share.

The firm managed to raise a whopping $256m (£207m) from the share sale, this will go towards paying down debt.

Many protesters gathered outside the New York Stock Exchange, its demonstration was against the use of coyote fur.

Peta was behind the protest and has plans to buy shares in the company so it can take part in shareholder meetings, to attempt to influence its policy.

However, the company has said its fur comes from regulated trappers and not fur farms, it also stated that its down “only comes as a by-product from the poultry industry and has not come from live-plucked or force-fed birds”.

