Stell Andrew, Rush co-founder, tells us all about the famous hair salon

Where did it all begin?

We spoke to Rush about the new salon they have recently opened in Holborn, London. Here is what they had to say…

1. As a salon, what do you offer that others don’t?

We offer clients an exceptional cut and colour service, with advice on the latest trends, unique treatments such as Brazilian Blow-dries, indulgent hair treatments and bespoke styles to suit every customer. Our Holborn salon is also designed to fit around clients’ busy lifestyles with late nights Monday to Friday and Sunday opening hours.

2. Tell us a bit more about the new opening in Holborn?

As a brand, we are very well known in London, so we knew that Holborn would be the perfect location to expand our London portfolio.

It’s such a thriving area, and the combination of high street shops, designer names and independent retailers, provides a real draw for the fashion conscious. Adding Rush Hair into the mix seemed like the natural thing to do.

Our aim is to create a real community feel, make the new salon the go-to venue for hair, where your stylist really gets to know you and your needs. Many of our Holborn team have worked in surrounding Rush salons, so we’ve already got a strong family bond with the passion to provide high quality with a creative edge.

3. What was your inspiration behind the business?

In 1994 Andy Phouli and Stell Andrew opened the doors to their first salon in Wimbledon, starting the Rush ethos: ‘up-to-date bespoke hairstyles with outstanding customer service.’ Since then the company has grown from strength to strength.

The name for the brand came from being a buzzword of the nineties’ party scenes. It was an era of energy, trend, creativity & happy times, so it all just seemed fitting that this name was right for us.

4. What failures have you had on your business journey? How have you overcome them?

The greatest challenge for us has been building a brand from scratch. As the Rush family, has grown, each location has brought its own unique challenges. You need to keep a constant eye on current trends and techniques, then adapt where necessary.

5. What’s been the best achievement of the company so far?

Andy & Stell’s initial goal was to open 12 salons. Since then the company has gone from strength to strength with Holborn being our latest salon opening, taking us to an estate of eighty-five salons. We’re also regulars at big events like London Fashion week and have numerous industry awards.

6. Where do you hope, the business will go in the future?

Right now, we’re exceptionally busy covering the Christmas cuts and makeovers! It has been a crazy year, but an absolutely fantastic one.

We can never sit still for long though, and we are already making plans for the future. We’d love to open more Rush salons in 2017 and we’re particularly looking forward to driving Rush Hair forward for the next 20 years, and carrying the brand on in the same spirit we started with all those years ago.

7. What would you say is the best service you offer?

All services we offer are vital at Rush Hair, from complimentary consultations, to a cut, colour or blow-dry, we want to provide the best quality to satisfy our clients. We train each of our stylists in house at the Rush Academy with our Artistic Team who are all experts within the industry. That way, we can be sure that every service we offer will cater to individual client needs and be the best it can be.