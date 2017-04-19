Starbucks unveils Unicorn Frappucino

New limited edition drink…

Coffee giant Starbucks has unveiled a new unicorn inspired drink which is limited edition iced drink that can be bought in the US, Canada and Mexico.

The Unicorn Frappuccino is a brightly coloured drink with mango syrup, “creme” and “sour blue drizzle”. It also changes colour when it’s mixed.

Starbucks has said the drink consists of “a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a creme Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle. It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

The drink will be sold in the US, Canada and Mexico between the 19 April and the 23 April.

