The latest…

Russian emergency officials have said one of the underground stations affected by Monday’s bombing in St Petersburg has been closed due to a bomb threat.

Sennaya Ploshchad station was shut after an anonymous caller warned of a bomb.

The blast on Monday occurred on a metro train between Sennaya Ploshchad and Tekhnologichesky Institut underground stations, it killed a total of 14 people.

More to follow…